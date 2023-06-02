Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – June 2, 2023: The City of Findlay has promoted James Mathias to the position of Police Chief. Mathias will be sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the City of Findlay Training Center (224 W. Crawford St.) on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 10am.
"We are committed to ensuring Findlay is a safe place to live, work, and raise families," Mayor Muryn said. "The Police Chief plays a critical role in the pursuit of these goals and I am confident that Captain Mathias is the right person to lead our police department toward that shared vision."
Mathias began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 1995. He was hired as a full-time officer and was assigned to the Patrol Division. Prior to his appointment at Findlay Police Department, he worked four and a half years with the Upper Sandusky Police Department and was Auxiliary Deputy with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.
He has served as a Field Training Officer and was the Department’s Officer of the Year in 1996. Mathias was honored with the John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence from the City of Findlay in 2014. Mathias has served in various positions within the department; including Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant in the Hancock County METRICH Enforcement Unit, Special Services Lieutenant, and Patrol Division Lieutenant. Mathias had been assigned as Police Captain, which oversees all three Divisions (Patrol, Detectives and Special Services) of the Police Department.
Mathias is a graduate of New Riegel High School and of Terra State Community College. He has an associate degree in Law Enforcement/Police Science. He is also a past President and current member of the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20. Mathias is married to his wife Tina and they have two sons, Cory and Logan.