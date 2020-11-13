Findlay OSHP cracking down on failure to yield violations

In the upcoming weeks, the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be cracking down on an issue they have found to be the leading cause of serious crashes in Hancock County.
From October 2019 to October 2020, there were approximately 311 crashes in Hancock County related to a failure to yield violation. Sixty-eight of those crashes resulted in serious injury, and two were fatal.
To combat this, the Findlay Post will be dispatching extra troopers and overtime with grant money and will be targeting these traffic violations.
"We determined that we need to do what is called a ‘problem site identifier’ which is a PSI," explains Jared Ulinksi, a Sergeant with the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "What we’ll be doing is starting Monday until the end of the month, we’ll be specifically targeting failure to yield crashes in Hancock county in hopes to reduce some of those crashes. Especially with the holiday season coming up.”
Information found during the enforcement efforts may be sent to the Ohio Department of Transportation to address problem areas.