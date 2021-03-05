Findlay PD K-9 bites suspect who was hiding in woods

A chase in Hancock County early Friday morning lands two people behind bars.
The Findlay Police Department says that around 3:30 a.m., an officer tried to stop Johnathin Hinojosa after he was spotted driving the wrong way on a one-way street in the 400 block of Liberty Street. Hinojosa allegedly drove off, leading police on a 2 and a half-mile chase which hit speeds of 70 miles per hour and ended when the suspect crashed into a tree at the corner of East and Front streets. Police say Hinojosa ran off and was caught and bit by a police dog who found him hiding behind a tree in the woods.
He and a passenger, 20-year-old Azlynn Brown of Fostoria, face a long list of charges including several drug counts.
Johnathin Hinojosa was issued citations for Driving Under Suspension and Wrong Way on One Way, arrested and placed in Hancock County Jail on Felony charge of Fail to Comply with Officers and Possession of Dangerous Drugs. Azlynn Brown was arrested and placed in Hancock County Jail for Possession of drugs and Drug Paraphernalia and Falsification.