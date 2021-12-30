Findlay PD looking for suspect in a pedestrian hit and run Wednesday night

Findlay Police Officers are looking for information about a driver that seriously injured a woman who was hit crossing the street Wednesday night. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at Broad Avenue at the intersection with W. Melrose Avenue. They say 56-year-old Cheryle Rocha was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle heading south on Broad Avenue. The vehicle drove off after. Neither the victim nor others in the area at the time of the crash could identify the vehicle. Rocha was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about the crash or the driver you are asked to call the Findlay police department.
Media release from Findlay Police Department
On 12-29-21 at about 1915 hrs Cheryle K. Rocha (age 56) was attempting to walk eastbound across Broad Ave. at the intersection with W. Melrose Ave. While in the roadway, a southbound vehicle struck Cheryle. Neither Cheryle, nor others identified in the vicinity of the crash at the time, were able to provide a suspect vehicle description. Cheryle was transported to the Blanchard Valley Hospital with suspected serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The vehicle which struck Cheryle has not been located or identified at this time.
Assisting at the crash scene were the Findlay Fire Department and Hanco EMS.
Anyone with information helpful to this investigation is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department, 419-424-7150.
