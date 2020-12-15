Findlay police arrest alleged carry out robber

The Findlay Police Department says they arrested the man they believe is connected to one of the two armed robberies that happened last week.
48-year-old Conley White, Jr. is in the Hancock County Jail on a robbery charge. According to the Findlay Police, on December 9th, a man came into the Som Carry Out on Main Street and asked for cigarettes. Then he demanded the money in the cash register from the casher. When she didn't hand it over right away, he started waving around what looked like a gun.
She then handed over the money and the man ran south from the store. It's not known if White is connected to the robbery at the Circle K in Findlay the same day where the suspect also asked for cigarettes and money. White is being held on a $30,000 bond.