Findlay Police Department investigate Monday night stabbing

Media release from Findlay Police Department: Officers were dispatched to a fight call in the 2400 block of Jennifer Ln at around 2131 hrs 07/05/21. Upon arrival, Officers located a a white 26 year old male that had been stabbed. The subject that had been stabbed was treated and transported to the Blanchard Valley Hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The Findlay Fire Department also assisted. William Burkhalter, age 35, was taken into custody at the scene without incident and was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center for Felonious Assault. The investigation is ongoing at this time.