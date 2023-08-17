August 17, 2023 Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Blanchard St for a male laying on the ground with a possible broken leg. While the first officers were arriving on scene a stabbing victim arrived at the ER. After the initial investigation it was discovered that four juveniles got into a fight at the Fort Findlay Playground. A fight stemmed from an earlier altercation at the High School. One of the juveniles suffered a broken femur and another a stab wound to the chest. Both juveniles were treated at the Blanchard Valley Hospital. This is still under investigation.
Type of Incident: Felonious Assault
Date/Time of Incident: 08/16/23 2057 hrs.
Location of Incident: 1827 S. Blanchard St.