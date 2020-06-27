Findlay Police Department looking for suspect in attack that hospitalized a man

The Findlay Police Department is investigating an attack that left a man with serious injuries.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Camelot Lane just before 8:30 Friday night when someone saw Brenden Martin unconscious in the street. People reported Martin being assaulted by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Martin was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital, then to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo with life-threatening injures. The investigation into the assault is ongoing. Anyone who may have information on the assault is urged to call the Findlay Police Department.