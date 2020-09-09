Findlay Police Department looking for suspects in Tuesday night armed robbery

Playing video games together turned into an armed robbery in Findlay on Tuesday.
The Findlay Police Department is reporting that just after 5 p.m., they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Brookside Drive. The two residents told police that 4 black males were visiting and playing video games with them. The visitors then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one round into the ceiling and started to tie up the hands of one of the residents.
A rifle was taken from the home along with a small safe containing some cash. Two suspects sped off, heading east on Blanchard Avenue and the other two suspects ran off, heading west on Blanchard. There were no injuries reported. The suspects have not been found and this remains under investigation.
Media release from Findlay Police Department 9/9/2020: Officers were dispatched to a residence on Brookside Dr. for an armed robbery in which the suspect(s) fired a handgun at the victims. The (2) residents advised that (4) black males were visiting them and playing video games. The suspects then brandished a handgun, fired one round into the ceiling and started to bind one of the resident's hands. A rifle was taken from the residence along with a small safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the home; (2) in a vehicle eastbound on Blanchard Ave. and (2) on foot westbound on Blanchard Ave. No injuries were reported by the residents.
Officers located a possible suspect vehicle along with another person that may or may not have been present during the incident. Some suspects have been generated, but not located.
The investigation continues.