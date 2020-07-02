Findlay Police Department searching for missing man

The Findlay Police Department is currently investigating an adult that's been missing since early Sunday morning.
21-year-old Blake Olney was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on June 28th near the "Brew U" bar, in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Findlay. He is described as a white male, is 5 foot, 11 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has medium length black hair and brown eyes. A few significant markings Blake has are a black tattoo outline on his chest and birthmarks on his lower back.
If you know of any details regarding this case, please contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.