Findlay Police search for suspect in a Sunday morning stabbing

The Findlay Police Department is looking for the suspect that stabbed a man multiple times Sunday morning. The police say that 40-year-old Elijah Miller was found stabbed at 344 Midland Ave. at 4:20 am Sunday. They say he sustained several wounds to his head, neck, chest, and abdomen. The wounds are consistent with a knife attack. Police say he is in stable condition after going through surgery at Blanchard Valley Health System A search was conducted in the area where Miller was found, but the suspect wasn't located, the investigation is on-going.