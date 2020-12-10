Findlay Police searching for man involved in second robbery in 24 hours

Findlay Police are looking for a suspect from a second robbery in 24 hours.

At 9:30 Wednesday night, police responded to a call of a robbery at Som Carry Out on Main Street. The clerk says a man came to the register with a drink and asked for cigarettes. He then demanded the money in the cash register. When she didn't hand it over right away, he started waving around what looked like a gun. She then handed over the money and the man ran south from the store. Police weren't able to find the man.

He was described as a 5'5" to 5'7" Black man. He was wearing a black jacket with green hooded sweatshirt underneath and a black beanie. Police are looking for a man who similarly robbed the Circle K the night before, demanding cigarettes and money. Anyone who may know anything is asked to contact Lt. Ryan Doe at the Findlay Police Department, 419-424-7137.

 

