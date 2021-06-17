Findlay resident wins Vax-a-Million

During Governor DeWine press conference Thursday morning, we heard from this week's Vax-a-Million winners, including one from our area. Suzanne Ward lives in Findlay and is one of the five total lucky million-dollar winners.
Ward says she thought the calls from the Governor were spam and ignored them. It wasn't until a representative knocked on the door and handed her a phone to speak with the Governor that the realization sunk in. When featured on the conference today, she was asked the million-dollar question of what she plans to do with the money.
"I think it's going to take going to an accountant and probably a financial planner and some other things," Ward says. "Family, you know some grandkids will have their college fund paid for, and just looking at some things that we have a real passion for in the community as well to help."
You still have one more chance to win the Vax-a-Million jackpot or full-ride scholarship. The last drawing will be next Wednesday at 7:29 PM, and the deadline to register is Sunday at 11:50 PM. To sign up, visit ohiovaxamillion.com.