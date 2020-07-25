Findlay School Board Voted to Push Back the School Year

The Findlay school board voted to push the start of school back until after labor day.
The school district was set to start school back up on August 25th, but after a special board meeting on Friday, the new start date is September 8th. The board decision was based on the recommendations from Hancock Public Health to give them more time to watch the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the county. Over the last week, the number of cases had tripled in Hancock County. The incoming superintendent Troy Roth told the Findlay courier that the extra time will give the school district more time to train teachers in the new protocols and getting the buildings ready. All but one Hancock County School has pushed back the start of school to September 8th.