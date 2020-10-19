Findlay Schools asking voters for a 3.9 mil levy

Findlay City Schools tries once again to pass an operational levy, but this time with a lower millage.
Initially the school asked for a 5.9 mil levy, but voters turned down that proposal twice. The school board has now approved a 3.9 mil levy to be put on the upcoming ballot in November.
If approved, that would raise around $3.5 million a year.
However, superintendent Troy Roth says even if the levy passes, there will be some cuts that the school will have to make.
"We'll be looking at after 12 certified jobs, will be looking at reducing the number of buildings we operate at our elementary level, and we'll be looking at reducing the bus eligibility, or the walk distance to be eligible for the bus - those are things that if the levy passes that will need to be reduced, and the board took that into consideration," Roth said.
The last time the school received additional operating costs was 2004.