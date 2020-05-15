Findlay schools hope to rebound with a second attempt at a tax levy

Findlay voters will see a school levy at least once more on their ballots after the district's tax levy didn't pass last month.
Findlay's board has approved to try again to pass a five year, 5.9 mill operating levy. It will appear on the Aug. 4 Special Election. 52 percent of votes were against it. As an example, if approved, a homeowner with a property value of $100,000 would pay a little over $17 a month. Since the failed attempt, the school district has already made some cuts. Six teachers and one administrator lost their jobs, while six others who resigned or retired won't have their positions filled. The assistant superintendent said more major cuts could come if the levy doesn't pass. With no changes, by 2024 they could see a deficit of $11 million.
"I think Findlay has always supported its schools," Troy Roth said, assistant superintendent and incoming superintendent in August. "It's a great community a great city to live in. It's a tough time to ask for money with the current financial situation and the pandemic, but we feel we owe it to our kids to continue to provide a quality education. And we feel we've been fiscally responsible with our money without passing an operating levy since 2004."
Almost two weeks ago, Gov. Mike DeWine announced cuts to schools across the state. Roth said that will take away over $1 million from the school district. Should the levy fail again, the plan is to try a third time during the November election.