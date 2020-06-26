Findlay's GVS Filtration plant to mass-produce respirators

GVS Filtration’s Findlay plant is about to play a big role in helping to fight COVID in the U.S.
The plant has entered into a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to produce over $23 million in N-99 respirators. The respirators were previously made overseas at other GVS facilities, but they were happy to move the production to Findlay where they are able to mass-produce the PPE equipment, and hopefully help the local economy while doing so.
GVS Filtration officials say they are proud to be able to support the country and contribute to protecting people from the virus.