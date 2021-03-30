Fire at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Findlay

A busy evening for firefighters in Findlay, as they battled a fire at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Tiffin Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the Tiffin Avenue hotel just after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. They arrived to find smoke and then flames showing from the roof of the structure. Crews then started clearing rooms, making sure everyone was out safely. The Findlay Courier quotes Fire Chief Josh Eberle as saying the fire was mainly confined to the hotel's attic space. Crews were still on the scene for much of the evening, as the investigation into a cause continues.

 

