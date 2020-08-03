Fire breaks out at a motel in Bath Township Sunday night

Bath Township Fire Department investigates the cause of a fire that broke out at a motel Sunday night.

The fire department was called out just before 10 pm to the Roadway Inn after someone noticed a fire in a stairwell. All the hotel occupants and staff were quickly evacuated. Fire Chief Joe Kitchen says smoke and flames could be seen coming from a second story stairwell. It took firefighters about a half-hour to fully put out the fire and no one was hurt.

Fire damage to the building was listed at $10,000. The cause is being investigated.

 

