Fire breaks out in downtown apartment building

Crews were on the scene of an apartment building fire on Sunday evening.
Lima Fire and EMS were dispatched just before 8 pm for a fire that started in an apartment on North Elizabeth Street. The Lima Fire Department says that stove burners lit a towel and cabinet on fire.
One resident was able to bring some of the flames down with a fire extinguisher and fire crews handled the rest. The occupant of the apartment where the fire started was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and another person was treated for shortness of breath.
The fire is still under investigation.