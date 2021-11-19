Fire causes damage to home and camper on Bechtol Road

An afternoon fire caused damage to both a camper and a home on Friday.
Firefighters arrived at 7900 Bechtol Road in Jackson Township at 3:45 PM, where they discovered a camper next to the home was on fire. The blaze had also reached to the side of the home.
Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire before more damage to the home could be done.
No occupants or firefighters were injured. A cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Jackson Township received mutual aid from Bath Township Fire and the Harrod Fire Department.