Fire damages home on West Kibby Street

The Lima Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the city's southside.
They were first called out to 225 West Kibby Street just before 5 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters spotted smoke coming from the house. They conducted a search of the home and determined no one was inside at the time of the fire. Firefighters went back out to the home just after 11 a.m. when the fire rekindled. The cause is currently under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the family living there.
The home is owned by Allen County MET Housing, and the estimated damage is around $20,000.