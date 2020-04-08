Fire damages mobile home on North Dixie Highway

Bath Township Fire Department battled a residential fire on North Dixie Highway.
Just before noon Wednesday, Bath Township Fire Department responded to 2145 North Dixie Highway where a fire was burning in a mobile home at lot 62. The woman renting the property was home but made it out safely. The fire was put out in 15 minutes but not before damage was done. The fire chief says $4,000 worth of damage occurred.
The renter does not have insurance and it's unclear if the owner has insurance on the property. The Red Cross is providing assistance. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.