Fire in a Shawnee Township home is being investigated

The Shawnee Fire Department is investigating a morning house fire.
The fire department was called to 2257 Arcadia Avenue around 10 o'clock Friday morning. There was light smoke seen coming from the second story of the home. Everyone was able to get out of the home. Firefighters were able to quickly locate and put out the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the amount of damaged is still being determined. Lima and American Township Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid.