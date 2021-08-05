Fire Marshal shows University of Findlay students how quick dorms can catch fire

Life is slowly starting to come back to college campuses in the area with the fall semester creeping up in a few weeks. The University of Findlay’s fire safety training for the student faculty took place on Thursday.
Every year, the university trains their student faculty on many different emergency situations, fires being one of them. This year, the RAs and DAs got an extra lesson from the state fire marshal.
Ken Klouda, the chief of the fire prevention bureau at the with the Fire Marshal says, “It’s good to reach out to the college students. This is sometimes the first time that they’re away from home, the first time they’re actually living on their own and having a grown-up experience where they don’t have their moms and dads or their family members to lean on to understand what’s happening so getting them educated and understanding what is going on is very important so that they can react appropriately.”
David Emsweller, the vice president of student affairs says, “A lot of people don’t realize but they are first responders in many ways. If something happens on campus in campus housing, they’re the first ones there. We want to make sure that they feel comfortable as they can with an emergency situation.”
A residence director with the university, Zach Meyer, says, “We are in a leadership role here on campus and I think this really puts into perspective how bad something could get. So with us going through this training and being prepared for a situation, we could see what the differences of what the safety measures we have on campus could make.”
In light of next month being campus fire safety month, the Fire Marshals office will be traveling all around the state to different campuses and communities with the live demonstration trailer.