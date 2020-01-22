Fire officials give tips to prevent winter fires

It’s winter season and it's the time of the year when many people are doing all they can to stay warm at home. But some of those heating methods can cause some serious damage. One of the most dangerous heating methods is using extension cords to power space heaters.
The voltage of the heater could be too high for the extension cord and potentially cause an electrical fire. Fire officials say when it comes to space and kerosene heaters you shouldn't leave them unattended and make sure to place them three feet away from any objects.
“They want to get it as close to the bed as possible so they feel warm not understanding that’s not safe,” said Warren Pughsley, the Lima Fire Department inspector.” If it’s within three feet it’s not safe. So being three feet away the room will warm up and you’ll do well you don’t have to be toasty.”
Following these suggestions will help you prevent causing a house fire.