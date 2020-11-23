Fire prevention tips for Thanksgiving

Many people will be busy cooking for Thanksgiving, and fire departments are asking that you keep in mind a few things to avoid a fire this holiday season.
Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. It's recommended that you keep an eye on food as you're cooking, and check turkey cooking in the oven frequently.
If you're thinking about frying your turkey this year, here are a few things to follow: "Move your fryer away from the house or the garage, where it’s not underneath your overhangs," said Brian Helmig, battalion chief with the American Township Fire Department. "Make sure your turkey is thawed, completely thawed out; if you drop that turkey in hot grease and it's partially frozen, it’s going to boil over and cause an issue."
It's also a good idea to keep protective equipment nearby while you're cooking over the week.
"Make sure you have a charged fire extinguisher close by in the kitchen or outside by your fryer, and best of all, make sure that your smoke alarms are working," said Helmig.
The National Fire Protection Association says that unattended cooking is the leading factor in cooking fires and deaths.