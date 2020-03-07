Firefighters sharpen their skills at the annual training seminar in Lima

Over 250 firefighters took over the Apollo Career Center for their annual training seminar.
The main speaker at the event was Captain Ryan Pennington from the Charleston Fire Department in West Virginia. His focus was on how to deal with a fire in a building that compulsive hoarding had taken place in. Pennington says that firefighters get called to hoarding home frequently and that they are harder to manage.
Pennington says, “We actually burned a hoarding house and videotaped it so that way we can show you, hey, here’s how you do it, here’s a way to making yourself safer, here’s a better way of going for the victims.”
And he Hopes that the firefighters that attended today will help spread the word so everyone can stay safe.
“Hopefully they take this back to their departments and adjust the way they look at these houses that are compulsively full of stuff, they start adjusting their tactics and they share it with their firefighters who could not make it here today and that way they can adjust and come home safe.”
This event was hosted by Swartz Contracting and Emergency Services.