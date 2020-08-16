First annual car & bike show at Midwest Shooting Center

The Midwest Shooting Center in Lima held their first Annual Car Show on Sunday.
Around 100 cars sat in the parking lot showing off their shiny engines for the car show. The Midwest Shooting Center building used to be Endless Endeavors, which was a classic car museum and restaurant.
There have been countless car shows in that parking lot before it became the shooting center, so they decided to bring them back.
Micheline Ricker, the marketing director at MSC says, “People used to come out here 20 years ago for car shows so they’re really excited to be here in the same spot, just a new place.”
The proceeds raised from the car show go towards helping families during Christmas time called the MSC Santa fund. They say that the car show was a success.