When a dear car-loving friend has passed, the only right thing to do is hold a car show in their name. Sunday was the first annual Gary Allen Memorial Classic Car Cruz-In.
Gary Allen passed back in March unexpectedly. He owned Roadster Motors in Elida and was an overall car fanatic. His friend Tom Evans, owner of Tom’s Auto Detail Shop, wanted to make sure Allen was remembered in the car community the right way.
The first annual Gary Allen Memorial classic car cruise-in had over 200 people registered with vehicles of all kinds.
“It doesn’t matter what you drive, what kind of car you have, what kind of motorcycle," says Evans. "I mean, if this is what you love to do this is what you need to do and it’s just all a big family, it really is.”
The car show also had multiple local food trucks and live music from Richie Crouch and Kevin Ashba for people to enjoy as they browsed through the classic cars and hot rods.