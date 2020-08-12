First day of classes for Lima City Schools

Students were arriving at school bright and early for the first day back to in-person classes since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents of South Science and Technology Magnet students dropped off their kids for their temperature check before they headed into the building. Some parents say that it's been a difficult few months, but they've stayed informed of what schools have been planning since the end of last school year.
"We got emails, talked to the teachers and principals about the next step, so we knew how they were going to keep our children safe," said Jaquala Cobb.
So far, staff says that things have been going fairly well for both teachers and students, as they work with all of the different changes and safety measures that have been put into place in the classroom and the school as a whole.
"It’s been a good, smooth first day; the students have been adjusting, and the staff too, with the protocols, the kids have been doing a great job," said Chad Follis, South Science and Technology Magnet Principal. "They've recognized the social distancing, being attentive to the lessons, and also being respectful of the procedures we have in terms of cleaning and mask requirements."
Having a smooth first day of school is encouraging as staff think ahead to the rest of the year, but some changes may be happening as time goes on, and the school is ready to tackle that if need be.
"We know that we have to be really flexible no matter what because we never know from day to day what we’re going be told," said Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools superintendent. "We do turn in every Tuesday and Thursday like everybody else to listen to what the governor has to say, and we have to be prepared for whatever scenario or whatever we’re dealt with, but I think that we’re ready on all fronts."
Teachers are also working to have certain materials for remote learning ready by August 26th.