First-ever virtual prom held at The Ohio Theatre

Saturday was a night to remember for area high school juniors and seniors as the Ohio Theatre and Woof Boom Radio put on the first-ever “Virtual Prom.”
The Ohio Theatre was decked out in dazzling lights and shiny streamers to show off to the students celebrating their prom night. Since students' proms have been canceled, and even many graduations canceled, Woof Boom wanted to give them an opportunity to enjoy a special night, even if it’s watched on a screen.
Phil Austin, the virtual prom DJ says, “For me, I will definitely remember this as a moment that stands out amongst all the other ones. I’ve DJed probably hundreds of proms and this is definitely unique, it’s the only one like it. I’m hoping that they get the same feeling when they participate.”
Inside the Ohio Theatre, DJ SNCKRS laid down the tracks as Austin invited students to come on camera and show off their prom looks for the night. Song requests were taken all night through the live chat room, and students were able to get a chance to win awesome prizes like Echo Dots and gift cards for Amazon and Westgate.