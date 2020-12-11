First Financial Bank and a local family collects items for Ronald McDonald House

A local family finds a way to say thank you to an organization that helped them during their time of need.
Jenna Strayer and her family stayed in the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus earlier this year when her newborn son was in the hospital. This past fall, she wanted to repay their generosity by collecting items like blankets, snack food, and other toiletries that future families could use. So, with the help of her employer First Financial Bank, people were able to drop off items at one of 13 branches in Ohio and Indiana. Friday, they packed up around $25,000 worth of items to take to the Ronald McDonald House.
“It feels good to be able to give back,” says Jenna Strayer. “Even a blanket that I used I am able to give back to them, snack packs, from anything from a bag of Cheez-Its, to a bottle of water, it just feels really good to be able to deliver all of this to them, to a place that really helped me in such a time of need.”
Strayer says they are looking at holding another collection drive for the Ronald McDonald House next year as well.