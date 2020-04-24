Press Release from First Financial Bank: The First Financial Foundation has announced donations totaling $25,500 to organizations serving Allen and Van Wert Counties as part of its $1 million pledge to fund COVID-19 relief efforts for communities throughout its footprint that have been impacted economically by the Coronavirus.
“First Financial is committed to helping those who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO. “We are eager to support the outstanding community organizations and nonprofits in our area who are demonstrating tremendous resilience by delivering critical assistance during such a difficult time.”
Donation recipients in the area include the United Way of Greater Lima, the West Ohio Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Van Wert.
“Thanks to First Financial for its support of the community through the COVID-19 Community Response and Relief Fund,” said Derek Stemen, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Lima. “By working collaboratively, we have brought together over 30 community organizations to start addressing the most pressing needs in our community. Through our efforts we are collectively meeting needs, while avoiding potential duplication of services. While these are definitely challenging times, we are proving that we can accomplish anything together.”
The West Ohio Food Bank will use the funds to help families who are struggling with food insecurity.
“Thanks to the financial support from First Financial, we can purchase and distribute more food to those individuals and families who are hungry in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Paulding and Van Wert Counties,” said Linda Hamilton, CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank. “This means they don’t have to make the tough choice of paying bills or worrying where their next meal will come from. We thank First Financial for helping to feed those who now find themselves in our food lines.”
In addition to funding from the Foundation, First Financial has also announced its Hardship Relief Program, in which it is helping consumers, small businesses and commercial clients who are being affected by the Coronavirus. Consumers can request to defer payments on loans and credit cards. Business and commercial clients can also request to make interest-only payments or defer payments. More information about how to access these relief options is available online at www.bankatfirst.com.
