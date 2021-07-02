First Fridays give summer programs great opportunity

Downtown Lima all a buzz this afternoon as area residents enjoyed another First Friday event.
On hand were Johnny Appleseed Metro Parks with their bug van and caterpillars, Westgate lanes with a variety of games and prizes for the kids, Lauer Farms Military re-enactors and multiple area organizations with activities for the family. Events like this are beneficial not only for families but also for summer programs that can take advantage of the activities offered.
YMCA Summer Camp Director Asiah Stewart explains, “it’s really important for us to bring our kids downtown. It was very interesting to know that the kids didn’t know what downtown was. So, as we were walking downtown, they’re like WOW, this is downtown. So, incorporating, we’re the Y-M-C-A incorporating other organizations that they can be a part of is a great experience for them. So, they can go home and tell their families about the organization that would benefit them overall in Lima Ohio."
Along with the kids events some people were taking advantage of today’s weather to just hang out in downtown listening to the live music and others enjoying a picnic lunch. The last first Friday will be August 6th from 11 am to 8 pm.