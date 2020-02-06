1st half Allen County real estate taxes due

It’s that time of year. Allen County real estate taxes are due.

Friday, February 14th is the latest you can pay them before getting a 10% penalty. There are several options for payment which you can find on their website at allencountyohtreasurer.com. If you can’t pay the full amount, at least pay as much as you can.

Treasurer Evalyn Shaffner says, “That’s correct, and the more that you can pay on these first half taxes, the 10% would only apply to the balance that is due. So the more you can pay on it the better.”

The best thing is to call them at 419-223-8515 to try and make arrangements for payment.

 

