ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County property owners have a few days remaining to pay their taxes on time without penalty.
Allen County Treasurer Krista Bohn reminding people that the due date for the first half of real estate and mobile home taxes is this Friday, February 10th. You can pay in person at their office in the courthouse, or at any Allen County branch of Superior Credit Union or the Union Bank, by mail postmarked by February 10th or put in the drop box located outside the main entrance to the courthouse by midnight on the 10th. If you are unable to make a full payment, at least making a partial payment will be beneficial.
"So the other thing that's very important for taxpayers to know is that if you do get your tax bill and it's maybe a little bit more than you were thinking it was going to be and you can't pay that amount by the due date, any amount you do pay towards that means your late penalty will be less. Because Ohio Revised Code requires us to do the 10% late penalty regardless.
If you pay a partial payment and are the owner-occupant of the property and haven't been on a payment plan previously, you can contact the treasurer's office in March to set up a payment plan for the remaining amount due.