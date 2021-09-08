First Lima Mayoral Debate held

The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters teamed up to put on the first of 3 mayoral debates for Lima mayoral candidates Elizabeth Hardesty and Sharetta Smith that will be on the ballot on November 2nd. The candidates fielded several questions including how they would address the housing issues in Lima.
Elizabeth Hardesty, Lima Mayoral Candidate said, "We don’t have a lot of starter homes for people that are coming into work right out of college, maybe some of the college students here who want to stay in the community. We are talking 2, 3 maybe 1, 2 bedroom homes that are affordable so that anybody starting with a beginning salary can afford it.”
Sharetta Smith, Lima Mayoral Candidate said, “If elected as Mayor, I plan to use part of the American Rescue Plan moneys to develop a housing trust fund to be able to incentivize with developers to build all across our city.”
Crime has been a big topic in Lima. The candidates talked about how they would handle any mistrust of police officers in the community.
Smith said, “I also will say that we cannot keep thinking that having a badge and a gun solve crime. We have to do more, which means targeting violence reduction strategies, building on our relationships with agencies.”
Hardesty said, “One of my things as part of my roadmap for my administration is to put in a safety services director. Hopefully, that person will help the chiefs be able to hire recruitments, deal with public relations, as well as make sure that we are recruiting from the proper positions.”
A community thrives off small businesses and the candidates explained that they would like to see expansion of small business and discussed how they would incentivize small business development without federal money.
Hardesty said, “Banks here in town, Citizens National, Superior, we’ve got 3 or 4 more. I think those banks will have the opportunity to help the local people more than outside banks can do. I think there are some work we need to do with banks in order to help give incentives to those companies.”
Smith said, “With the Community Reinvestment Act that we use now to incentivize businesses to come into our city, we do not use federal funding for that. So what that is, is a tax abatement for individuals that are promising jobs for our city, so we will continue to use that program.”