First National Bank organizes a community picnic

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - First National Bank of Lima organized a community picnic to celebrate the opening of their new branch on Eastown Road.
Residents of Lima and nearby regions were invited by the bank to join in the festivities, which included fun activities such as axe throwing and cornhole. The picnic also featured delicious hot dogs, homemade ice cream, and various giveaways. First National hosted the event as a way to connect with its newest community and welcome potential members.
"Lima's a great place, great community, great people, and the foot traffic here has been great and we keep having new faces and people that we already know come in and check the place out, it's been really nice to be here in this part of Lima," said Brendon Matthews, EVP Chief Lending Officer.
Employees of First National Bank will be hosting and volunteering at various events later this summer to show their appreciation for the bank's growing community.