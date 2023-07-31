First National Bank to open second Lima location in 2024

Press Release from First National Bank of Pandora: Pandora, OH (July 31, 2023) — First National Bank of Pandora is pleased to announce the future site of its second location in Lima at 1991 Bellefontaine Road, on Lima’s east side near the intersection of State Route 117 and Greeley Chapel Road. Todd Mason, President and CEO of First National Bank, is excited about the opportunities the Lima East location will provide First National Bank clients and the community.
“Our mission is to improve lives through community banking, and we expand because we see a need for a solid community bank that operates locally and reinvests dollars back into the community. In this case, we have a beautiful new branch serving the community on the west side of Lima. It only made sense to meet the needs and serve our customers located on the eastern side of Lima as well. This expansion to Lima’s east side will allow us to serve all our Lima customers better while also providing a great community focused bank.”
Technicon Design Group of Ottawa has designed the branch and Touchstone CPM, a subsidiary of Tuttle Services, will oversee construction of the building. Construction is expected to start in September and the branch will open in Spring, 2024. The bank is making every effort to use local businesses and contractors for the project.
First National Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pandora Bancshares (PDRB). The Bank was founded in 1919 and is a locally owned community bank with $247 MM in assets. The bank has six branches in Pandora, Bluffton, Lima, Ottawa and Findlay, Ohio. First National Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. The Bank’s website is www.e-fnb.com.