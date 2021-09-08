First responder appreciation block party to be held in Lima

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is saying thank you to first responders around our area.
At the weekly mayor's press conference on Wednesday morning, it was announced that the board will be partnering with local agencies to hold a block party to thank first responders for their work. A proclamation from Mayor Berger also marked the 20th through the 26th of September as First Responder Appreciation Week.
Those with the board say they wanted to be sure that first responders are recognized, especially as they help the board with their work.
"This started awhile back where we wanted to, as a system, come and say that we know that we’re in the height of this opioid epidemic, we know that they're putting your lives on the line, and we appreciate all that they’re doing," said Tammie Colon, Mental Health and Recovery Services Board CEO. "We know that they are our biggest partners in trying to find and help people in this community, so we wanted to recognize that."
The block party will be held on Saturday, September 18th from 11 am to 1 pm at Mercy Health St. Rita's medical education building parking lot. Everyone is welcome to come, and attending first responders will be given an appreciation bag at the event.