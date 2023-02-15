First responders get mass casualty disaster training thanks to virtual reality program

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - In a mass casualty disaster, every second counts, and until now, training first responders on how to handle these disasters required a massive amount of space, time, and resources. But a new program gives trainees a realistic look at the challenges they may face during these events by simply putting on a headset. Barb Consiglio has the details.
This may look like the latest virtual reality game, but paramedic Joshua Cooper is actually undergoing mass casualty disaster training.
"It's just not something we see every single day, but when you get into that situation, you want to be prepared for that, to be able to treat as many people as we possibly can."
Traditionally, this training has come with many logistical challenges and often involved actors, unresponsive mannequins, and unrealistic settings, so emergency physicians at the Ohio State University College of Medicine worked with designers to develop a program that puts first responders into realistic scenarios through advancements in virtual reality.
"Can anybody hear me? Can you walk? Walk right over here, please."
Scenes can be customized, varying the number of victims, their injuries, and real-world distractions. And artificial intelligence allows the trainee to interact with patients who respond according to their condition.
"What's your name? Lily? Where are you injured?"
"When I go to take somebody's pulse, that controller is vibrating consistent with the heart rate that we can put in the system."
When the training is complete, the system provides an immediate assessment.
"You got her triage category correct, you fully treated her, you checked her pulse, and you did an excellent job with that one."
"After we go through that assessment, what we've found is, almost universally, people want to go back in the scenario and do better."
And if tragedy strikes close to home, first responders are prepared to act fast to save as many lives as possible. At the Ohio State College of Medicine, this is Barb Consiglio reporting.