LIMA, Ohio - Rain has turned to snow over the area this morning, and we expect a steady light to moderate snow through the day. By sunset, we should see 1-3" on the grass, with more to come tonight.
Snow showers will continue for many tonight, with the exception being our western row of counties where the snow may largely shut-off by late evening. An additional 1-3" is likely, locally higher to the east.
Additional flurries and snow showers are likely Tuesday, but overall most of our accumulation will be done by sunrise Tuesday. In total, we expect 3-6" of snow for a large part of the area, with the best chance for 5-6" amounts in our far eastern areas, and closer to 3" west of Lima. The far northwest fringe of the area may only end up with 1-3" where the snows shut-off the fastest tonight.
Sunshine returns on Wednesday, and we start to see a slight warm-up. Highs are expected to hover around 40° late week through the weekend, meaning very little of our snow will be left by the end of the work week.