First United Methodist Church and Van Wert community takes part in a procession of the cross in honor of Good Friday

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Members of the First United Methodist Church celebrate Good Friday with a procession of the cross.
The Van Wert community was invited to join alongside church members as they walked a cross down Main Street in honor of Good Friday. Those who participated met at the city's YWCA and carried it about half a mile into First United Methodist's noon service, where many area pastors had come to preach together during the sacred holiday.
"It's open to everyone in the community, and as Christians, we like to come together in the community to worship our God. And Good Friday is one of the most important times of the Christian calendar, and it's just good to see people come out just and to reenact what Christ did on Good Friday. So, I guess it's just a way that we can all come together as Christians, and just to honor our God, and to have fellowship together," said Teresa Shaffer, member of the First United Methodist Church.
First United Methodist Church will be having its first Easter service on Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m., followed by a breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and a second service at 10:45 a.m.