First week of Pharmacy Summer Camp underway at University of Findlay

The University of Findlay is holding its 14th Annual Pharmacy Summer Camp this week to expose area high schoolers on career options for their futures. Upcoming High School Juniors and Seniors are invited to the overnight camp, where they learn hands-on methods used in real-life pharmacy. They are educated on all areas, from retail to specialized clinics to hospital pharmacy.
Tonya Dauterman, an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the university says not only do students get a taste of college life while at camp, but they can also visualize life after graduation.
"I think it's really important for students to have opportunities to explore camps and what they may want to do for the rest of their lives," says Dauterman. "Of course everybody has opportunities later on to make changes while they're in college, but I think it's nice for them to have some direction. For us, obviously pharmacy, it just gives them a real taste of what the world is and what their career may be."
The next pharmacy camp will be July 25th through the 28th. To register for one of the 50 spots in the program, visit findlay.edu/pharmacy/pharmacy-summer-camp.