Fishing derby at Lake Fest sees the biggest crowd of kids to date

The Lake Fest in Celina wrapped up festivities on Sunday, but not without having their fishing derby.
Over 100 kids came out to the lake to participate in the derby this year, which is the most they’ve ever seen in Lake Fest history. Every kid who caught a fish went home with a prize, and the two kids who caught the biggest fish were awarded a brand new bike.
The derby is a Lake Fest tradition that kids look forward to every year. The steering committee for the Lake Fest says it's all about getting kids to enjoy the outdoors.
Jonathan Williams, a member of the committee says, “It doesn’t really matter what size fish that the kids catch, really it’s just to get outdoors and have fun and catch a fish. Everything from the little three-inch fish that they catch all the way up to the two-foot fish. These kids have a blast and of course we bring the queen out and we always have the queen kiss a fish.”
After the derby, kids were invited to get a free hot dog lunch at Boyer Concessions who sponsored the event.