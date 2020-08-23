A house fire broke out in Willshire that totaled a house and had five different fire departments on the scene Sunday evening.
The Wren Fire Department got a call for a fire on the 15 thousand block of Clayton Rd. The homeowner arrived at his house to find it in flames, and luckily no one else was inside. Between the hot weather and the need for water tankers, four other fire departments were called in to assist including Convoy, Ohio City, Willshire, and Decatur from Indiana. The home is a total loss, and how the fire started is under investigation.