THURSDAY, JULY 15, the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce is inducting Jay Begg, Gerald Brooks, Clyde Ditto, Gene McCluer, and Kewpee Hamburgers – Harry, Myrna and Scott Shutt into the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame during an evening banquet at the City Club in Lima. Mr. Begg and Mr. Brooks are being posthumously honored.
The Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame is in its ninth year. According to the Chamber’s agri-business committee chair Beth Seibert, “our goal with the Hall of Fame is to annually recognize local agriculturalists that have been instrumental to the success and excellence of agriculture in Allen County, either as a farmer or in an agriculturally related field. Our 2021 inductees truly reflect the award’s purpose of honoring and giving public recognition to those who have brought distinction to themselves, have made outstanding contributions to their professions, and whose community involvement has served as a stimulus to others.” This induction ceremony brings the total Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees to 30 individuals.
Jay Begg was a 6th generation farmer in Monroe Township. But he is best remembered for his long-time role with the Allen County Fair, where he served as the Fair Manager for 17 years. Jay served eight years as an Allen County Commissioner and during that time assisted in the successful campaign to restore an OSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator in Allen County. He was also a past president of the Allen County Farm Bureau.
Gene McCluer operated a dairy farm in Auglaize Township before his 23 year career as an OSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator assigned to neighboring Hardin County. His work with OSU Extension served farmers statewide. Gene assisted in the successful campaign to restore an OSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator in Allen County. He also served 35 years on the United Rural Electric/Mid-Ohio Rural Electric board of trustees.
Gerald “Jerry” Brooks was a grain and livestock farmer in Richland Township. He is heralded as a passionate pioneer and champion in the practices of no-till and reduced tillage. Jerry influenced and guided other farmers by hosting educational events and field days. He served 22 years on the Richland Township Zoning Commission and 11 years as a delegate to the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission. In these roles, Jerry aided the integration of agriculture preservation in township comprehensive plans.
Clyde Ditto is a full-time, progressive farmer in Amanda Township. His involvement in and leadership to the Elida and Ohio Young Farmers Associations is evidence of his dedication to agricultural education and networking. Dating back to his youth, Clyde has an extensive record of contributions to the Allen County Fair – 24 years as a fair board director, designer of 18 major projects, chaired the livestock sale committee, helped establish the Fair Foundation, and much more.
Kewpee Hamburgers – Harry, Myrna and Scott Shutt have a love for the Allen County community and they display that every day through their commitment to support local agriculture. The great taste of a Kewpee hamburger is locally raised beef, fresh ground daily and never frozen – successful in part to their long-standing local partnerships with Keystone Meats and Nickles Bakery. The Shutt family also believes in sustaining agriculture into the future by annually supporting Junior Fair youth livestock sales and the carcass show.
Nutrien Lima proudly adds its support to the annual Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame showcase. “Recent events have demonstrated the importance of agriculture in all of our lives and the assurance of safe, healthy food on our tables. Nutrien is pleased to play a part in the honoring of these men and women and their roles in agriculture right here in Allen County,” explains Todd Sutton, general manager of Nutrien Lima.