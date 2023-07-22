Five Lima students headed to college receive NAACP scholarships

LIMA, OH(WLIO) - Five local high school graduates were recognized today for their hard work and awarded scholarships to continue their education.
The Lima chapter of the NAACP held their 8th annual scholarship banquet Saturday evening. Two students from Elida, two from Lima Senior, and one from LCC received $1,000 to pursue their college degrees. This is the highest dollar amount awarded since the scholarships were introduced. Speakers addressed the students and audience about the importance of believing in yourself and, more importantly, supporting up-and-coming young minds.
"Just because we struggled didn't mean we couldn't successfully succeed to our goals. So that's very important to know, and for these students to know that there's somebody that they can go to for continued support during their college career," said Dr. Carol Fails, the education director of the Lima NAACP.
For the recipients, it's encouraging to know just how many community members are rooting for their success.
"It feels really great. It feels like we're appreciated and we're recognized for what led us up to where we are right now. The whole high school experience was hard obviously with friends, just passing classes. To even be here is just a great opportunity," said Azaria Sims, a scholarship recipient who is headed to Florida SouthWestern State College to study business administration.
Of the winners this year, four have declared medicine-based majors.