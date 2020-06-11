Flag City Honor flight cancels the rest of 2020 trips

A local organization dedicated to honoring veterans will be suspending its Washington D.C. trips until further notice.
The Flag City Honor Flight has announced they will be putting the rest of their trips scheduled for 2020 on hold until they are able to ensure the safety of everyone traveling due to COVID-19. The trip gives veterans of war a way to visit memorials in the nation's capital.
Besides the honor flights, the local agency provides bus trips in partnership with 50 North in Hancock County. Flag City Honor Flight says they will work on planning their next trip when they are able to safely send their next group of veterans.